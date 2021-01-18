Advertisement

‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots(NONE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - A woman from West Virginia is being charged after entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6th during a riot and removing a “members only” sign.

Court documents show that Gracyn Courtright was posting photographs taken outside the Capitol and in Washington, D.C. to an Instagram account, that account was later deleted.

Another photo posted to the account showed Courtright with the quote “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO.”

The account also received direct messages in which Courtright appears to respond saying “the chamber like the senate where desk are” and says she “took pictures all in the building.” In a conversation with an unnamed witness Courtright replies “idk what treason is.” She also tells the witness, “it’s history idc,” and “I thought it was cool.”

Federal records show that Capitol Police reviewed surveillance footage and witnessed Courtright on the second floor, walking up the steps near the Senate Chamber carrying a “Members Only” sign. The criminal complaint says that eventually a law enforcement officer takes the sign away from her.

Legal filings indicate that Courtright is a senior at the University of Kentucky.

Days later, an FBI agent interviewed Courtright’s father via telephone, who indicated she was staying with him at his home in West Virginia. He told the FBI agent that Courtright traveled to Washington D.C. to be at “the party” and stayed with friends from high school who live in the D.C. area.

The criminal complaint, listing violation of four federal laws and arrest warrant were filed Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal two vehicle crash in Gallia County Sunday...
One dead in crash
Alabama assistant is listed as one of the top recruiters in college football
Herd to hire Huff
Interstate 79 South was temporarily closed Friday night in the Elkview area after a person was...
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-79; southbound lanes reopen
Coronavirus in West Virginia
28 COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.
Police say a man reported being pulled over by an “officer” driving a dark gray Toyota Tacoma...
UPDATE | Kenova Police identify man impersonating an officer

Latest News

Capitol police could be seen circling the complex.
No threats made to W.Va. State Capitol; Police presence heightened
Several marched in the rain to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Neighbors march for MLK in Portsmouth
HERD LOSES TO WKU SUNDAY
Pfizer vaccines
‘Little old West Virginia’ sets pace on vaccine rollout