Man from Kentucky charged in storming of US Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol, including at a door where a woman was fatally shot.

The U.S. Justice Department says 42-year-old Chad Barrett Jones of Coxs Creek, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday in Louisville.

According to an affidavit, the FBI received a public tip identifying Jones as a man attempting to break the glass on an interior door at the Capitol.

At the door, police shot Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, as she was trying to climb through the broken panel into an area known as the Speaker’s Lobby.

