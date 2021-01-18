Advertisement

MLK Day the virtual way

When it comes to celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day, you may need to get creative.
When it comes to celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day, you may need to get creative.(station)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A day used to remember a Civil Rights activist falls during a time where gathering in large numbers is a no-no.

When it comes to celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, you may need to get creative.

One Charleston pastor says there are many routes to the same destination.

“It’s a nice place for us to pause and reflect upon his life his legacy and his example,” said Pastor Matthew J. Watts of Grace Bible Church in Charleston.

Watts says you can pause and reflect by reading up on Dr. King’s teachings and his legacy.

After doing some reading, the pastor suggests having discussions over the phone and on Zoom.

“Just kind of talk and have conversations,” Watts said.

He also extended this olive branch to the white community and state leaders in West Virginia. He is calling upon them to advocate against issues that directly and indirectly affect the African-American community.

“They must decide that we must do better...not because someone is forcing us to do it because it’s the right thing to do,” Watts said.

Watts notes this MLK Day comes on the heels of riots at the United States Capitol and the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police.

He says now is the time for people to start walking in all of Dr. King’s teachings; even if it all starts over a phone call.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal two vehicle crash in Gallia County Sunday...
One dead in crash
Clay County responders say the garage was a total loss
Fire destroys garage in Clay Co.
Charles Huff is set to replace longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and would become the...
Herd officially hires Charles Huff
Coronavirus in West Virginia
15 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W. Va.

Latest News

More than 70 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kanawha County
2021 W.Va. Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony to be held Friday
Date night package with Wingate by Wyndham in Hurricane
Date night package with Wingate by Wyndham in Hurricane
Keeping kids entertained inside with Baketivity
Keeping kids entertained inside with Baketivity