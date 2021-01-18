MLK Day the virtual way

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A day used to remember a Civil Rights activist falls during a time where gathering in large numbers is a no-no.

When it comes to celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, you may need to get creative.

One Charleston pastor says there are many routes to the same destination.

“It’s a nice place for us to pause and reflect upon his life his legacy and his example,” said Pastor Matthew J. Watts of Grace Bible Church in Charleston.

Watts says you can pause and reflect by reading up on Dr. King’s teachings and his legacy.

After doing some reading, the pastor suggests having discussions over the phone and on Zoom.

“Just kind of talk and have conversations,” Watts said.

He also extended this olive branch to the white community and state leaders in West Virginia. He is calling upon them to advocate against issues that directly and indirectly affect the African-American community.

“They must decide that we must do better...not because someone is forcing us to do it because it’s the right thing to do,” Watts said.

Watts notes this MLK Day comes on the heels of riots at the United States Capitol and the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police.

He says now is the time for people to start walking in all of Dr. King’s teachings; even if it all starts over a phone call.

