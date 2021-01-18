More than 70 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 case total in Kanawha County grew by 72 cases overnight, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Officials say as of Monday 10,484 cases have been reported.

Of those, 9049 are confirmed cases and 1435 are probable cases.

Active cases are at 1896, down 29 since Sunday.

Recovered cases are at 8377, up 101 from Sunday.

The total number of deaths in Kanawha County is 211.

