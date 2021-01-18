Advertisement

Neighbors march for MLK in Portsmouth

Several marched in the rain to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Several marched in the rain to honor Martin Luther King Jr.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Neighbors in Portsmouth gathered Sunday to pay tribute to a dream.

Paying tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., marchers gathered at the 14th Street Community Center and marched to the intersection of 16th Street, where they stopped to have a small service at “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.”

That area, recently renamed in MLK’s honor.

“It’s important for me to come out and make sure that I take part,” said Gerald Cadogan,”because the opportunities I have been afforded in my life are due largely in part to those who paved the way before me,”

Marchers returned to the 14th Street Community Center where a small prayer was held.

While this year’s events were different from MLK Day celebrations in the past, cancelled due to COVID-19, community members say they’re just glad they were able to participate and honor a man who paved the way for so many.

“We are more alike than we are different and it’s getting people to realize that,” says Cadogan, “we can disagree on different things, different statements but still have that respect, still be adults and still conduct ourselves because we are all in this community together.”

Yearly a MLK Day Breakfast helps pay for four $2,000 scholarships awarded to students in Portsmouth.

Due to COVID-19, that breakfast was cancelled, but if you would like to make a donation to the scholarship fund, click here.

