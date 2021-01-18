No threats made to W.Va. State Capitol; Police presence heightened

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capitols across the country were prepared with heightened security Sunday in response to threats following the riots at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

NBC news reports both Kentucky and Ohio have reinforced security by the National Guard, making the Statehouse grounds off limits to residence and others in the area.

The West Virginia State Capitol has also increased their security measures, seen largely at the Capitol Sunday morning and afternoon.

State Troopers and Capitol Police were stationed at most entry points of the Capitol all day on Sunday.

While law enforcement was also stationed at the front corners of the complex along Kanawha Boulevard other agencies circled the complex.

But unlike in Kentucky, the grounds were not completely restricted.

People could be seen walking their dogs, running along the boulevard and taking pictures at the Capitol.

State police said there were no specific threats or issues to the West Virginia Capitol but the heightened Trooper presence was because of threats to protest at Capitols across the country.

In West Virginia there were no signs of protestors Sunday, but many state officials feel that could change as we near inauguration.

Five days ago police officials in West Virginia confirmed leading up to inauguration day heightened security measures near the capitol will take place.

Both uniformed and plain clothes officers will be present at the Capitol. Specific safety measures taken by law enforcement about the threats has not been released.

