Retired paramedic passes away

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Retired Lieutenant and paramedic Richard Smith has died. The Boone County Ambulance Authority made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday evening.

The Ambulance Authority says Smith passed away due to complications from COVID-19. They described him as a “strong willed and tender hearted man (who) poured every ounce of himself into a job that he loved.”

The department revealed Smith was battling the coronavirus and other serious issues related to COVID-19 in a post on January 9th. Smith served Boone County over a 37 year period and retired from the Boone County Ambulance Authority on December 29, 2019.

Less than an hour ago, we received notification that retired Lieutenant & Paramedic Richard Smith passed away from... Posted by Boone County Ambulance Authority on Monday, January 18, 2021

