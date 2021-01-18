Students return to Ohio University for spring semester

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - For many Ohio University freshmen, their first day of college inside a classroom will finally arrive Tuesday; five months later than they expected.

“I’m really just excited to have new experiences,” said Ohio University freshman Kendra McKitrick. “Last semester, I was at home and I just kept living the same day over and over and over again behind a computer screen.”

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, any OU student who wants to return to campus now has the option to do so.

The change comes after a fall semester where less than a third of all undergraduates were allowed to come to campus.

For students who live inside on-campus residence halls, weekly COVID-19 testing is mandatory to stay. Any student who lives off campus is required to test every other week.

There will also be no spring break to discourage travel to and from Athens.

The return of more students to Athens is a change that OU sophomore Amir Phillips, who was one of the few who were on campus last semester, is grateful to see.

“It is a little bit different than last fall since I have a roommate now,” Phillips said. “He wasn’t here last semester. It’s always nice to have another person in the room.”

While more students have the opportunity to return to OU, there’s mixed reaction as they come back to a higher volume of COVID-19 cases in Athens County than there were during the fall.

“It kind of freaks me out in a way since there’s so many people to be around who are also around a lot of people and that is stressful,” McKitrick said.

“There’s not a whole bunch of people here despite there being more and plus I haven’t really seen people not wearing their mask and not social distancing and stuff so I’m pretty confident,” Phillips said.

Classes at OU’s regional campuses, including the Southern campus in Ironton, will continue to use the hybrid model used in the fall.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.