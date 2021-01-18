Advertisement

‘Trump Baby’ blimp to live on at UK museum

The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.
The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The massive “Trump Baby” blimp that greeted President Donald Trump for years on his trips to London will live on in a British museum.

The 20-foot-tall protest blimp depicted Trump as a giant diaper-clad baby clutching a smartphone. It symbolized international opposition to his policies and administration.

It was created ahead of his first visit to the U.K., when hundreds of thousands of Britons poured onto the streets to protest his presence there.

Since then, it has followed Trump on his trips around the world, appearing in Washington and at several of his rallies and international tours.

The inflatable will now be displayed in the Museum of London alongside other remnants of public protests in London.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal two vehicle crash in Gallia County Sunday...
One dead in crash
Clay County responders say the garage was a total loss
Fire destroys garage in Clay Co.
Coronavirus in West Virginia
15 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W. Va.
Charles Huff is set to replace longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and would become the...
Herd officially hires Charles Huff

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden picks Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court orders Navalny to jail for 30 days, spokeswoman says
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Houston woman reported missing after 1-year-old son found alone in car
MLK Day during the pandemic
Day of service, justice still important during the pandemic, civil rights organization says