Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY

Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children, Dimitri and Shekeria Cash, taken from a Greece, N.Y., home.

They were last seen Monday, according to the Amber Alert, and are believed to be “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

Dimitri, 5, is about 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas. Shekeria, 3, is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

The children were taken by two men, both about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds in black ski masks, flannel shirts and Dickies work pants. One of them had facial hair.

The suspects took a car from the home that was later found abandoned, Spectrum News Rochester reported.

Anyone with information regarding the children’s disappearance can call 585-428-6666 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Smith worked with the Boone County Ambulance Authority for 37 years. (File image)
Retired paramedic passes away
Authorities have charged a student at the University of Kentucky in connection with the riot on...
Capitol riots | University of Kentucky responds after student charged
When investigators arrived at the home along KY Route 378, they discovered a man had been shot.
Death investigation underway in Kentucky
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

W.Va. COVID-19 | 1,011 new cases, 31 new deaths reported
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
AP-NORC poll: Virus, economy swamp other priorities for US
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant...
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop COVID-19 pandemic
The New York Mets have fired their general manager.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter