Another COVID-19 death reported in Scioto County, 34 new cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Scioto County.

The Scioto County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday. The victim was a 56-year-old man.

His death brings the overall death toll to 74 people.

Health officials also announced 34 new cases.

The county has had 5,270 cases total, 4,313 which have recovered.

Active cases are at 883.

