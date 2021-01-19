COVID-19 Ky. | 2,250 new cases, 27 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 2,250 new COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths.

The latest deaths bring the toll to 3,194 since the pandemic started.

Tuesday’s positivity rate was 11.55 percent.

During his briefing, Beshear said vaccinations are proceeding at a faster pace than current supply. He said he will request Operation Warp Speed to double the amount of vaccine by next week.

“Supply is going to be our major issue,” Beshear said, saying the most dangerous time for the virus is now.

He said vaccination supply dropped from 83,212 to 56,175 doses in a one-week period.

The governor also spoke of the nationwide COVID-19 death toll of around 400,000 being enough to fill both the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville football stadiums three and a quarter times.

“That is a staggering loss,” he said.

Beshear said nearly 3.8 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the commonwealth since the pandemic started.

