Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccinations expanded to West Virginians 65 years and older

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With people still left in the first range of phase one to be vaccinated in West Virginia, they may have to wait even longer.

“I know we haven’t gotten all of our 70s or all of our 80s done, I got that,” Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday.

The governor decided to open vaccination opportunities to West Virginians 65 years and older on Monday.

He said expanding the age group is due to concerns of not having enough vaccines.

“If we don’t go to 65, then they may very well restrict the number of vaccines they send because they want us to be at 65, so we go to 65,” Justice said.

According to West Virginia DHHR, people 65 years and older can get vaccinated at clinics through “Operation Save Our Wisdom” this week.

This is an operation that already serves individuals 80 years and older.

“These clinics have the ability to vaccinate 10,000 West Virginians that are of age 65 and older a day,” Justice said.

However, since several of these clinics already have existing waitlists, anyone 65 and older will be added on to the list.

According to Maj. Holli Nelson with the West Virginia National Guard, vaccinations are being pushed to more clinics, rather than local pharmacies at this time.

In a statement, the DHHR recognizes the state’s vaccination plan is not sequential. Adding they are “currently offering vaccines to people in various phases.”

This means, rather than waiting for all people within the range of phase one to be vaccinated first, it will be a first-come, first-serve basis now that 65-year-old people are included.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Smith worked with the Boone County Ambulance Authority for 37 years. (File image)
Retired paramedic passes away
Authorities have charged a student at the University of Kentucky in connection with the riot on...
Capitol riots | University of Kentucky responds after student charged
When investigators arrived at the home along KY Route 378, they discovered a man had been shot.
Death investigation underway in Kentucky
Marshall University Head Football Coach Charles Huff has landed at Yeager Airport
New Marshall Football Coach has arrived at Yeager Airport

Latest News

K-9 Officer Lita of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office received a donation of body armor.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Lita receives donation of body armor
George Harvey Hunter, 59, suffers from several medical conditions, and his family believes he’s...
Man reported missing in Charleston
New service at Living Well
New service at Living Well
This is a developing story.
One injured in Kanawha County shooting