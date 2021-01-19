Dawson-Bryant schools going virtual-only for two weeks

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Parents of Dawson-Bryant students found out Monday they’ll have to make some quick adjustments.

The school district announced they’re going completely virtual for the next two weeks.

A statement from the superintendent says the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, and contact tracing has affected their ability to provide needed services for students.

Sophomore Landon Webb says it’s the first time they’ve gone all-virtual this school year. He says he’s concerned he might struggle with virtual classwork.

“Students really need help sometimes, and when you can’t openly ask for help, it becomes really hard to pass, and you start failing,” Webb said.

Parent Tori Pennington says she’s concerned spotty internet service is going to make for a challenging couple weeks for her daughter, who’s in kindergarten.

“My only option will be to use my hotspot on my cell phone, which is really spotty,” she said. “We’ll probably have to go to a relative’s home in the evening and do homework there.”

Other parents are left scrambling to figure out who’ll watch their kids while they work.

Parents of Dawson-Bryant Elementary students will be able to pick up iPads for virtual learning at the elementary Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the school’s Facebook page.

The superintendent says statistics show the issue is not within the schools, as they’ve seen a small amount of cases in their buildings.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.