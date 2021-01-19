Advertisement

Man reported missing in Charleston

George Harvey Hunter, 59, suffers from several medical conditions, and his family believes he’s confused, the Charleston Police Department said.(Charleston Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police need your help finding a man who’s been missing since Sunday.

George Harvey Hunter, 59, suffers from several medical conditions, and his family believes he’s confused, the Charleston Police Department said.

Officers say Hunter hasn’t been seen since 4 p.m. Sunday. He lives in the 800 block of East View Heights on the city’s East End and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about where Hunter might be is asked to call Metro 911 at (304) 348-8111 or their local law enforcement agency.

