Man reported missing in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police need your help finding a man who’s been missing since Sunday.

George Harvey Hunter, 59, suffers from several medical conditions, and his family believes he’s confused, the Charleston Police Department said.

Officers say Hunter hasn’t been seen since 4 p.m. Sunday. He lives in the 800 block of East View Heights on the city’s East End and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about where Hunter might be is asked to call Metro 911 at (304) 348-8111 or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.