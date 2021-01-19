Marshall University introduces new head football coach

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Creating champions both on and off the field. That is what the new head coach of The Thundering Herd said is his goal as he was introduced to the Marshall community Tuesday.

“We are working to be a champion. We are not working for championships. We are not working for a certain game. We are working to be a champion,” said coach Charles Huff during a press conference Tuesday. “We want to create an environment and atmosphere that every player, person connected to this program, can be better first as a person. We want high character individuals in our program. Second, as a student. The phrase goes student-athlete, so we’ve got to be great students. And lastly as a player.”

Coach Huff was introduced by Marshall University President, Jerome Gilbert Tuesday and was presented with a Marshall football jersey bearing his name on the back.

“Everybody who bleeds green, I thank you.”

Coach Huff said Tuesday his goal is to produce a football program that matches the history and tradition of Marshall University.

“We need everyone’s positive energy and commitment to the process to make this the best football program in Conference USA,” said Coach Huff.

Coach Huff says while he knows expectations are high, his expectations are even higher.

“Whether it’s checkers or connect four. I wanna win every game. If I’m going to play, we are playing to win,” said Coach Huff. “But, what we’ve got to understand is we’ve got to bridge our expectations with the process to be a champion. It is not a wish list. There is a process. It is a daily work. It is the daily habits and consistency that it takes to be a champion.”

Coach Huff said Tuesday the core values of his program include a positive attitude and an unbelievable work ethic.

For our previous coverage click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.