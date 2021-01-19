New Marshall Football Coach to arrive in Huntington tonight

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New Marshall Football Coach Charles Huff is set to arrive in Huntington Monday evening.

On Monday, the Marshall University Board of Governors approved Huff’s contract.

“The hiring of Coach Huff is exciting for our program and university,” says Marshall Hall of Famer Chad Pennington. “I believe Coach Huff will do amazing things and open our eyes to innovative ways that will make our program stronger and more productive in the future.”

The former Alabama assistant coach will be introduced during a news conference Tuesday.

His base salary will be $755,000 dollars per year. The contract is a 4-year deal.

Certain incentives could also add to Huff’s compensation for bowl wins, ticket sales, and conference titles.

