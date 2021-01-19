Ohio Governor announces delay in vaccines; discusses vaccinations for school personnel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced there has been a delay in coronavirus vaccines.

He talked about it Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.

Governor DeWine says the CDC said there will be a delay in the delivery of Moderna vaccines to 150 Ohio locations, as of Tuesday, January 19. It will be a one day delay.

The governor also announced back to school plans and how school personnel will get vaccinated.

Governor DeWine says one of the main goals is getting all students back in school on March 1. He says they are working with schools to determine what the vaccination of school personnel looks like locally. They schools have been surveyed and as of Tuesday, 96% of public school districts have committed to returning to school at least partially by March 1.

The state has designated their local education service center as a working partner for those schools who have committed to return to school. These centers are communicating this week with each school district on the final plans. Also, school districts are choosing either a retail pharmacy partner, which will be secured by the state, or in some cases, they have already decided to partner with a local health department. The administration of vaccines will happen through the partnership and will begin the week of February 1 for the first dose. This does not mean every school will get it on February 1, according to Governor DeWine, but they are going to start giving them out on that day.

He says these will be closed clinics.

More details will be released as they get closer to time.

Governor DeWine also has announced people with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders will be able to start getting to the coronavirus vaccine next week.

This group has been divided up and is based upon the likelihood of death.

Those who have a developmental or intellectual disability and one of the following conditions: severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders, your local developmental disability board will reach out to you to coordinate a vaccination.

During the week of February 15, anyone who has any of those conditions and do not have a developmental or intellectual disability will be able to receive a vaccine. Further guidance will be announced.

The governor also announced this week, those 80 years of age and older will start receiving the coronavirus vaccine in the state of Ohio. This is part of Phase 1b. You can find out what providers have the vaccine near you by clicking here.

Next week, the governor says they will add people who are 75 and older to get vaccinated.

Governor DeWine says they hope to start receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March. This will be just one shot, which is an advantage.

By Tuesday night, every single nursing home in the state of Ohio will have received the vaccine for the first time, according to the governor.

As of January 19, there have been 4,989 new cases, 55 deaths, 254 hospitalizations and 20 ICU admissions. The governor says they are seeing fewer cases, but officials do not know if this is a trend.

Overall, 836,055 total cases have been reported, 10,336 people have died, 43,605 individuals have been hospitalized and there have been 6,391 ICU admissions.

694,905 have presumed recovered, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The governor also announced that he has named former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith French the Director of the Ohio Department of Insurance.

