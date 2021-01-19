One injured in Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Tuesday afternoon, according to dispatchers.

The call came in near Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, but according to St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford, they are unsure where the shooting happened.

This is an developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.