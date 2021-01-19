Purdue set to hire Marshall assistant

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One day after Marshall decided on a new head football coach, sources tell WSAZ that Purdue is set to hire Brad Lambert, who was a finalist in the Herd search.

Lambert was Marshall’s defensive coordinator and is expected to take a similar position with the Boilermakers. His Herd defense led the nation in scoring defense in 2020, giving up an average of only 13 points per game.

Lambert was a former Marshall assistant under Jim Donnan from 1990-95. He was defensive coordinator under Coach Doc Holliday for two seasons.

He also was a former head coach at Charlotte.

