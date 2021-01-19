Advertisement

Purdue set to hire Marshall assistant

Brad Lambert spoke on variety of subjects after Monday's practice
Brad Lambert spoke on variety of subjects after Monday's practice(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One day after Marshall decided on a new head football coach, sources tell WSAZ that Purdue is set to hire Brad Lambert, who was a finalist in the Herd search.

Lambert was Marshall’s defensive coordinator and is expected to take a similar position with the Boilermakers. His Herd defense led the nation in scoring defense in 2020, giving up an average of only 13 points per game.

Lambert was a former Marshall assistant under Jim Donnan from 1990-95. He was defensive coordinator under Coach Doc Holliday for two seasons.

He also was a former head coach at Charlotte.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal two vehicle crash in Gallia County Sunday...
One dead in crash
Clay County responders say the garage was a total loss
Fire destroys garage in Clay Co.
Authorities have charged a student at the University of Kentucky in connection with the riot on...
Capitol riots | University of Kentucky responds after student charged
Charles Huff is set to replace longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and would become the...
Herd officially hires Charles Huff

Latest News

New Marshall Football Coach has arrived at Yeager Airport
New Marshall Football Coach has arrived at Yeager Airport
Charles Huff is set to replace longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and would become the...
Herd officially hires Charles Huff
Marshall shoots 8 for 33 from 3 point range
Herd falls to WKU
Georgia beats Ole Miss.
Georgia beats Ole Miss for first SEC win of season 78-74