Quick hitting light snow for 4th straight day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For a fourth straight morning, the region will awaken to a coating of snow….a pre-dawn snow burst likely to dampen roads with just enough slush to create some slick driving conditions. While accumulations on cars and grass can get to an inch, paved surfaces like roads and sidewalks will repel much of the snow that falls. Still anywhere that slush collects will be a candidate for slippery conditions.

As quickly as the snow enters it will exit in a hurry as it dashes off into mountainous West Virginia. That means the period from 5 until 10AM will be the time zone for any slippery driving conditions as temperatures stay within a few degrees of freezing.

By lunchtime into the afternoon skies will brighten as ceiling raise and temperatures head into the upper 30s. With even just a few afternoon breaks to sun, highs should make 40 melting degrees.

Tuesday into Wednesday a fast moving cold front will arrive from the north armed with a fresh batch of cold air and snow showers. This time the snows will be confined mainly to the high country leaving most with just passing flurries on a stiff NW wind . A few new inches of snow from the follow-up system will keep excellent ski conditions going across the tall terrain.

Looking ahead Thursday and Friday a southern system looks to get close but stay south of our region paving the way for a brighter and seasonally chilly Friday and weekend.

