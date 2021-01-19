Advertisement

Small fire breaks out in Boone Memorial Hospital

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A small fire broke out in Boone Memorial Hospital early Tuesday morning.

A press release from Boone Memorial Hospital says the fire started in an unoccupied room on the first floor.

The fire was quickly contained by the Hospital’s fire safety sprinkler protection system.

There were no injuries or evacuations involved in the fire. The cause is under investigation by the West Virginia Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Madison, Danville, and Van Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

