Spirit Airlines to resume service from Charleston to Orlando

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spirit Airlines is set to resume nonstop service from Yeager Airport (CRW) to Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Yeager Airport officials say the service is set to start back up on February 11. It was temporarily paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have worked tirelessly to make Yeager Airport safe for our passengers,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. “We are excited to safely start this service again. Orlando is a great destination to offer our passengers.”

“We are excited to resume our flights between Charleston and Orlando, offering our Guests competitive fares as well as a convenient way to get to Central Florida,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.

The flight is offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The Spirit ticket counter at Yeager Airport will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays starting January 20 from 12 p.m.- to 4 p.m.

