Student charged in connection to Capitol riots appears in court

Authorities have charged a student at the University of Kentucky in connection with the riot on Capitol Hill.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A student at the University of Kentucky was in court Tuesday for her alleged involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Gracyn Courtright, 23, from West Virginia, faces federal charges for the Jan. 6 incident.

The FBI says Courtright was seen on surveillance video taking a ‘members only’ sign near the Senate chamber. She was not seen entering the chamber.

According to the FBI, investigators have posts from Courtright’s now deleted Instagram and Twitter accounts that show her at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Court documents also detail an Instagram direct message exchange where Courtright allegedly admits to being there and “thought it was cool.”

In court, they read four charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engages in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property (under $1000).

Courtright waived her preliminary hearing and will be out on a $10,000 unsecured bond with conditions: she can’t have firearms or any other weapons and travel is restricted to Southern West Virginia and the District of Columbia. She is going to ask if she can attend classes at the University of Kentucky if needed.

If she’s convicted, she could be “exposed” to years in prison.

This is a developing story.

