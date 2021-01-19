Students experience another first day of school in Putnam County

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Like many students across West Virginia, students in Putnam County resumed in-person classes Tuesday. They were previously put to a halt by Gov. Jim Justice in November 2020.

And after being out of school for months, teachers and students were excited to get back to business.

“People were jumping up and down. One of the teachers had her megaphone to welcome everyone back to Winfield Middle,” said Beverly Brown, a language arts teacher.

Brown says it was great to actually see her students in person, but said it was about more than socializing. For her and other educators, it was about getting the chance to capture their attention -- and keep it.

“You just kind of lose them when they’re virtual, their focus is not as good,” Brown said.

Despite the advantages of face-to-face instruction, students, teachers and parents have to keep safety as a priority.

“We’re trying to be safe, and we’re also trying to make it as normal as a day for kids as possible,” said Principal Matt Shock.

Shock said students remain as distanced as possible in classrooms. They are allowed to physically move from class to class, but they are escorted by teachers.

This is done to maintain social distancing in hallways. Lunch is held in several different areas around the school so proper distance can be achieved. Students are allowed to removed their mask when they eat.

Otherwise, both pupils and employees have to wear them all day. Shock says he knows the situation is not ideal but in times of a pandemic he said, “Teachers have to be flexible.”

For more information on Putnam County’s re-entry plan, tap here.

