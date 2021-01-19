Advertisement

Summersville Police asking for public’s help in locating alleged thieves

Police say these two suspects allegedly stole $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Summersville Wal-Mart.(Station)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summersville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two alleged thieves.

Police say these two suspects allegedly stole $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Summersville Wal-Mart.

Summersville Police tells WSAZ the duo pried two cell phones out of security holders and stole several higher end diamond rings from the jewelry department.

The suspects have also stolen from Wal-Marts in Flatwoods, Fayetteville, Beckley, and two others in Kentucky.

The suspects have been identified by another agency, but anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Summersville Police Department.

