TPD officer killed in standoff, suspect shot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police was shot and killed in a standoff on Monday evening that resulted in the suspect being shot as well.

According to Chief George Kral, Officer Brandon Stalker was shot once, and died from those injuries.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers noticed an unnamed suspect standing on the 2300 block of Fulton Street. Police believe he was the suspect that had vandalized a cathedral earlier Monday morning.

After he was approached, the suspect brandished a firearm and went into a home.

Police set up a perimeter, then called in the SWAT team and a negotiator.

After several hours attempting to negotiate with the suspect, the SWAT team fired gas canisters into the home in an effort to force him out. Around 6:30 p.m., according to Chief Kral, the suspect came out with two handguns and began firing, hitting and killing 24-year-old Officer Stalker.

Officer Stalker has a fiancé and a young child.

“This is a very dark and hurtful day for the city of Toledo,” mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said at the press conference. “It comes at a time when the Toledo Police Department has had to endure too many dark and terrible days in the past six months.”

“The events that took place today challenge all of us in how best we should respond to the sadness that we feel in our hearts. For those who react with feelings of hatred and a desire to take our community into a darker place, I might simply say that Dr. King said ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-mast until Officer Stalker’s funeral.

Fran and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of @ToledoPolice Officer Brandon Stalker. He is the second Toledo officer killed in the line of duty in less than a year. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, Chief @gkraltoledo, and the everyone at the Toledo Police Dept. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 19, 2021

