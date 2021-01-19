Advertisement

TPD officer killed in standoff, suspect shot

Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police was shot and killed in a standoff on Monday evening that resulted in the suspect being shot as well.

According to Chief George Kral, Officer Brandon Stalker was shot once, and died from those injuries.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers noticed an unnamed suspect standing on the 2300 block of Fulton Street. Police believe he was the suspect that had vandalized a cathedral earlier Monday morning.

After he was approached, the suspect brandished a firearm and went into a home.

The officer involved in this evening's standoff was shot once, and died from his injuries.

Posted by 13abc on Monday, January 18, 2021

Police set up a perimeter, then called in the SWAT team and a negotiator.

After several hours attempting to negotiate with the suspect, the SWAT team fired gas canisters into the home in an effort to force him out. Around 6:30 p.m., according to Chief Kral, the suspect came out with two handguns and began firing, hitting and killing 24-year-old Officer Stalker.

Officer Stalker has a fiancé and a young child.

Our hearts are so heavy.

Posted by WLS Panther PRIDE on Monday, January 18, 2021

“This is a very dark and hurtful day for the city of Toledo,” mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said at the press conference. “It comes at a time when the Toledo Police Department has had to endure too many dark and terrible days in the past six months.”

“The events that took place today challenge all of us in how best we should respond to the sadness that we feel in our hearts. For those who react with feelings of hatred and a desire to take our community into a darker place, I might simply say that Dr. King said ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-mast until Officer Stalker’s funeral.

