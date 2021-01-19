Tri-State Addiction Recovery Resources opens new building in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Although Tri-State Addiction Recovery Resources has been operating services for roughly a year and a half, they’ve expanded into a new building in Huntington located on 6th Avenue -- where a YMCA used to be housed years ago.

“There are some different elements to treatment we believe that are important, like recreation, independent/individual, clinical, educational, and support groups. We want to make sure all elements of treatment are involved,” COO Rocky Meadows said.

Treatment includes a basketball court and gym for physical activity, classes such as relapse prevention, as well as a wide range of mental health counseling and therapy.

Even though this is an out-patient facility, Meadows says people can come in to find in-patient treatment resources as well.

Examples of in-patient treatment include “a recovery bed, detox or hospitalization,” Meadows said.

When it comes to addiction recovery, Andrea Lozano will tell you it can be a long road.

“I’ve been trying to get sober for over 10 years now,” Lozano said.

However, with the help of services that Tri-State Addiction Recovery Resources provides, she has been able to find a sense of hope.

“I get emotional, because this program really saved my life,” Lozano said.

Helping to make sure the journey to recovery is always moving forward.

“We don’t just want to help people, we want to see them get into life,” said Meadows.

Meadows says not to worry if money or insurance is hard to come by.

“If you show up here, you will get help. Whether you have money or no money, whether you have insurance or no insurance. You will get help here,” Meadows said.

A grand opening is set to take place, where anyone can tour the facility and learn more about their services.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.