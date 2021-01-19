Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 47-year-old woman and 65-year-old woman have died. This brings the total number of deaths to 51.

There are 46 new positive cases. Overall, there have been 3,888 cases since the pandemic started.

19 additional individuals have recovered. 2,192 people have made recoveries.

