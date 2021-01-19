Advertisement

Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Boyd County

2019 Novel Coronavirus
2019 Novel Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 47-year-old woman and 65-year-old woman have died. This brings the total number of deaths to 51.

There are 46 new positive cases. Overall, there have been 3,888 cases since the pandemic started.

19 additional individuals have recovered. 2,192 people have made recoveries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Smith worked with the Boone County Ambulance Authority for 37 years. (File image)
Retired paramedic passes away
Authorities have charged a student at the University of Kentucky in connection with the riot on...
Capitol riots | University of Kentucky responds after student charged
When investigators arrived at the home along KY Route 378, they discovered a man had been shot.
Death investigation underway in Kentucky
Marshall University Head Football Coach Charles Huff has landed at Yeager Airport
New Marshall Football Coach has arrived at Yeager Airport

Latest News

This is an developing story.
One injured in Kanawha County shooting
New head coach of Marshall University's football program is introduced
New head coach of Marshall University's football program is introduced
Like many students across West Virginia, students in Putnam County resumed in-person classes...
Students experience another first day of school in Putnam County
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
COVID-19 Ky. | 2,250 new cases, 27 more deaths