WSAZ Now Desk | Return to in-person learning in West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students across West Virginia returned to in-person learning Tuesday. Many school districts are returning under a blended-learning model while others are going back five days a week.

Chaelesse Delpleche is live at Winfield Middle School in Putnam County, which is using the five day a week model for students.

