W.Va. COVID-19 | 1,011 new cases, 31 new deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus death toll in the State of West Virginia grew by 31 Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 complications to 1,815.

1,011 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours, officials say.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 1,774,658 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 110,820 total cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Brooke County, an 89-year old male from Taylor County, a 61-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old male from Mineral County, a 91-year old female from Wyoming County, a 71-year old male from Taylor County, a 70-year old male from Marshall County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 77-year old female from Tucker County, a 72-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 91-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 92-year old male from Greenbrier County.

According to DHHR, 26,675 cases are still considered active in the state and the current positivity rate for West Virginia is now 6.24 percent.

The COVID-19 dashboard shows that 24,181 people in the Mountain State have been fully vaccinated, while 132,192 have received their first dose.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,016), Berkeley (8,148), Boone (1,302), Braxton (684), Brooke (1,787), Cabell (6,495), Calhoun (190), Clay (303), Doddridge (369), Fayette (2,181), Gilmer (536), Grant (925), Greenbrier (2,067), Hampshire (1,245), Hancock (2,330), Hardy (1,103), Harrison (4,069), Jackson (1,502), Jefferson (3,044), Kanawha (10,389), Lewis (735), Lincoln (1,049), Logan (2,145), Marion (2,944), Marshall (2,586), Mason (1,388), McDowell (1,141), Mercer (3,722), Mineral (2,321), Mingo (1,788), Monongalia (6,543), Monroe (822), Morgan (827), Nicholas (951), Ohio (3,127), Pendleton (481), Pleasants (726), Pocahontas (516), Preston (2,258), Putnam (3,550), Raleigh (3,724), Randolph (1,967), Ritchie (501), Roane (407), Summers (638), Taylor (915), Tucker (419), Tyler (506), Upshur (1,290), Wayne (2,125), Webster (223), Wetzel (905), Wirt (301), Wood (6,153), Wyoming (1,441).

