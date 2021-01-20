Advertisement

25,000 COVID-19 vaccines in W.Va. remain in limbo as the death count rises

West Virginia was supposed to receive 25,000 additional vaccines from the federal government. The Governor's office says they have yet to be delivered.(Associated Press)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, state officials are finding it harder to get vaccines.

During a news conference on Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice touched on the issue. He claimed the on average 23,000 vaccines the state receives each week isn’t enough.

He also said the state was supposed to receive 25,000 vaccines on top of their normal shipment.

As of Wednesday, the state has not received the requested additional doses from the federal government. West Virginia currently leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and Justice said the state has to keep that momentum going.

“We have to have more vaccines because we can save lives,” Justice said. “We won’t leave them on a shelf.”

Without this extra cushion of shots, health departments are scaling things back.

“We’re focusing on getting the second dose vaccine,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

Young says the extra doses would have helped the department. Now after setting aside a little more than 1,000 second-dose vaccines, they are left with 500 new doses for the rest of the week.

This is a problem seen by health departments all over the state. The demand is not matching the number of shots they have on hand. Young says this could prolong distribution in Kanawha County.

“For a vaccinating 65 and older it could take us several months to get through that pace at the rate that we’re currently receiving vaccines,” Young said.

In the meantime, officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say they will continue to push out what supply they have. Young says missing out on these extra doses is a “slowdown not a stop”.

The state is scheduled to receive a normal shipment of 23,000 vaccines next week. Officials with the governor’s office say Justice will update the public on the situation during his next news briefing.

