42 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Forty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday, saying the cases range from an 11-year-old boy to a 71-year-old man.

Three of those people are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 3,928 positive cases and 2,211 recoveries.

Fifty-one people have died.

