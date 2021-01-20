42 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Forty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday, saying the cases range from an 11-year-old boy to a 71-year-old man.
Three of those people are hospitalized.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 3,928 positive cases and 2,211 recoveries.
Fifty-one people have died.
