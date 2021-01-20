Additional COVID-19 death reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County grew by 52 Wednesday and an additional virus-related death was reported.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 10,566 cases have been confirmed in the county.

Of those, 9109 are confirmed cases and 1457 are probable cases.

Officials say active cases are at 1866, down 35 from Tuesday.

Recovered cases are at 8483, up 86 from Tuesday.

A 92-year-old man passed away from coronavirus complications, health department officials say.

The total number of deaths in Kanawha County is 217.

