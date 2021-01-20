Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 death reported in Kanawha County

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County grew by 52 Wednesday and an additional virus-related death was reported.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 10,566 cases have been confirmed in the county.

Of those, 9109 are confirmed cases and 1457 are probable cases.

Officials say active cases are at 1866, down 35 from Tuesday.

Recovered cases are at 8483, up 86 from Tuesday.

A 92-year-old man passed away from coronavirus complications, health department officials say.

The total number of deaths in Kanawha County is 217.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump issues farewell address
President Trump issues farewell address
COVID-19 vaccination clinics for ages 65+ to be held in W.Va.
police shooting
Person shot in Boyd County
A village of New Boston councilman has been charged with operating a vehicle while under the...
Councilman charged with OVI; police chief starts internal investigation
Nine storage units were damaged by fire Tuesday night in Henderson.
Storage units damaged by fire

Latest News

West Virginia was supposed to receive 25,000 additional vaccines from the federal government....
25,000 COVID-19 vaccines in W.Va. remain in limbo as the death count rises
AFT - WV files legal action
AFT - WV files legal action
Generic Coronavirus
42 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 3,433 new cases, 49 more deaths