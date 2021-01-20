Alleged sex offender arrested in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An alleged sex offender who has been wanted for two years was arrested Wednesday in Cross Lanes, West Virginia State Police said.

Dana Russell, who is in his mid-30s, took off in early 2019 from drug rehab, troopers say.

They say he was arrested on 18 charges at his girlfriend’s home.

Other details are unavailable at this time, but we are working to get more information.

