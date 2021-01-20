Advertisement

Alleged sex offender arrested in Kanawha County

An alleged sex offender who has been wanted for two years was arrested Wednesday, West Virginia State Police said.(West Virginia State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An alleged sex offender who has been wanted for two years was arrested Wednesday in Cross Lanes, West Virginia State Police said.

Dana Russell, who is in his mid-30s, took off in early 2019 from drug rehab, troopers say.

They say he was arrested on 18 charges at his girlfriend’s home.

Other details are unavailable at this time, but we are working to get more information.

