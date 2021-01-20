Advertisement

Another death related to COVID-19 in Scioto County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, a 62-year-old woman passed away on January 13. This brings the death total to 75.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 27 new cases as of Wednesday. There have been 5,297 since the outbreak started.

One additional hospitalization has been reported, bringing the total number of 364 total since the start of the pandemic.

81 more people have recovered. Overall, 4,394 recoveries have been made.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

