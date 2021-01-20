Advertisement

Bills limiting governor’s executive powers draw vetoes

Governor Beshear announced Tuesday he had vetoed bills with multiple meant to limit executive...
Governor Beshear announced Tuesday he had vetoed bills with multiple meant to limit executive action during the pandemic. (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE)
By Associated Press and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Democratic governor has vetoed bills that would limit executive powers he has been using to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican-led legislature completed fast-track work on the measures earlier this month.

GOP lawmakers have the numbers to override any vetoes when they resume their 30-day session next month. In defending his vetoes, Beshear said the measures would hamstring the state’s efforts to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic until vaccinations become widespread.

Republicans accuse Beshear of overreaching with his series of emergency COVID-related restrictions on businesses, schools and individuals.

They claim the orders were arbitrary and uneven in application.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump issues farewell address
President Trump issues farewell address
COVID-19 vaccination clinics for ages 65+ to be held in W.Va.
A village of New Boston councilman has been charged with operating a vehicle while under the...
Councilman charged with OVI; police chief starts internal investigation
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Governor Justice holds press conference
Age to get COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia moves to 65

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 W.Va. | 21 new deaths
There’s a new service at Living Well Aesthetics and Dr. Jarred Chapman discusses what the new...
New service at Living Well Aesthetics
Jewel City Sessions is back for season two and the featured artist is Curtis Collins.
Jewel City Session Season Two Opener
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, January 20th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast