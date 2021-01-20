Cabell County Schools asking for feedback on proposed school calendars

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Before making a formal recommendation to the superintendent for approval from the board of education, the calendar committee for Cabell County Schools is reaching out for feedback on drafted calendars for the next two academic school years.

The proposed calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years can be found here.

Cabell County Schools is asking students, parents, guardians and staff to fill out an online survey.

For the survey: click here.

The survey will be open through Friday, January 29, 2021.

