Charleston restaurant temporarily evacuated after culvert fire

A Hardees restaurant in Charleston was temporarily evacuated Tuesday night due to a culvert fire near the intersection of Bigley and Pennsylvania avenues.(WSAZ/Kaleb Talbott)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fast food restaurant in Charleston was temporarily evacuated Tuesday night due to a nearby culvert fire, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Bigley and Pennsylvania avenues.

Crews evacuated a nearby Hardees as a precaution because of the proximity of the fire.

No one was hurt at the Hardees, but a man suffered injuries closer to the source of the fire. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Details about the cause of the fire are unknown at this time.

