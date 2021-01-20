Chilled Wednesday as flurries fly in high country

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter pattern dominated by a chilled air mass from Western Canada, the past 4 days have featured spokes of energy and moisture. These lobes of vorticity (aka mini spins in the atmosphere) have generated frequent bouts of snow showers and coatings of snow. In Huntington, the 4 day total snow is around 1″ with a tad more in Charleston. That’s hardly enough snow to crow about.

Meanwhile snows have been stacking up at the ski lodges where since Friday night 7″-10″ of snow have fallen at Canaan Valley and Snowshoe with half a foot at Winterplace. Now with a polar cold front crossing at dawn, a new round of snow flurries and showers will be targeting parts of Ohio and Central-Northern WV. Accumulations this go round will be confounded to the high country where low mountain towns like Richwood, Summersville, Webster Springs and Buckhannon will awaken to a fresh coat while Elkins, Blackwater Falls, Canaan Valley and Snowshoe measure a few new inches.

After a flurry of morning flurries, skies will turn deep arctic blue in the afternoon as temperatures hold in the 30s. At dusk a quick drop into the 20s will follow only to be arrested as later night clouds return.

Thursday will turn mostly cloudy and breezy as a southern wave of rain stays south. Highs in the 40s will be near normal.

Friday into the weekend sunshine will be increasing with highs near 40 and lows deep down in the 20s.

Next week a new storm will arrives armed with rain and milder air.

