City of Huntington to celebrate its Sesquicentennial

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington held a press conference Wednesday morning on celebrating its Sesquicentennial.

The city will hold a Virtual Variety Show on February 27, which is the city’s 150th anniversary. It will be free and featuring local celebrities, including WSAZ’s Tim Irr. It will include a collection of skits, musical acts and more from familiar faces from the city’s past and present.

Mayor Steve Williams says this will be a special year because we will be highlighting Huntington’s past, present and future. It will focus on positive stories within the city’s neighborhoods.

Mountain Stage, along with Marshall Artists Series and the city of Huntington will host a sesquicentennial-themed concert. It will be held on April 16 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. No performers have been announced. Tickets will go on sale January 25.

Officials also announced there will be a time capsule and museum exhibit. The time capsule will be closed on October 22, which is Collis P. Huntington’s 200th birthday. Collis is the founder of the city of Huntington. It will be placed on display at City Hall. More details about what will go in the time capsule will be announced at a later time.

The Huntington Museum of Art will also host an opening reception of the exhibit on October 22. It will be on view from September 18 – January 16.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.