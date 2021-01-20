Councilman charged with OVI; police chief starts internal investigation

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A village of New Boston councilman has been charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Vonald Patrick, 69, of New Boston, resigned his position on village council, filed Tuesday afternoon. Council accepted his resignation with no objections.

Village leaders say they’ll advertise for the position and accept applications. Finding Patrick’s replacement could take up to 30 days.

Patrick will plead no contest to OVI and take responsibility for his actions, according to Justin Blume, the village attorney. Patrick is due in court Wednesday.

According to the New Boston Police Chief, the incident happened around 5:41 p.m. Jan. 13. Police responded to a traffic crash near the 4500 block of Gallia Street involving several cars. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined a black Chevrolet Suburban crashed into the back of another vehicle near the intersection of Taylor Avenue. The Suburban then lost control and ended up on a side embankment. The vehicle landed partially in a parking lot and hit parked vehicle. No one was inside of the parked vehicle.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that was rear-ended by the Suburban declined transportation to the hospital by an ambulance, but police say they believe they went to the hospitals themselves.

No one was hurt in the parking lot.

The New Boston Police Chief says the driver of the Chevrolet Suburban was identified as Patrick, and that he was a councilman for the village of New Boston.

Police say Patrick was taken to the hospital. After a crash investigation, Patrick is charged and has received traffic citations for for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs. He also received other citations.

The police chief says because of the way the crash was handled, he has started an internal department investigation to see why no NBPD officers responded to the hospital and placed Patrick under arrest for OVI. Investigators say officers were supposed to read the required State BMV 2255 Form for advice to the arrestee, where the police are asking the suspect to submit to a chemical test.

In this case, it would have been a blood test to determine the level of alcohol and or drugs in the suspect’s body. If a suspect refuses to submit to the requested test, then the state of Ohio BMV immediately suspends the driver license of the suspect until the first court appearance. Police are supposed to inform the suspect of that. This was not done by NBPD or the officers who would have been responsible to see that it was done and no testing was done on Patrick. Patrick had since left the hospital.

