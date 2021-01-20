COVID-19 Ky. | 3,433 new cases, 49 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 3,433 new COVID-19 cases and 49 more deaths.

Despite those grim numbers, the governor announced the positivity rate, at 11.29%, had stayed below 12% for the fifth consecutive day.

“This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week,” Beshear said in a release.

Since the pandemic started, Kentucky has had 3,243 deaths.

