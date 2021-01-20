COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 65+ to be held in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to those 65 years old and older Thursday, January 21 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Wednesday it has received COVID-19 vaccines for that age group.

The vaccination clinic will be held from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, KCHD will open a call center with 15 phone lines to set appointments. Those who wish to make appointments should call 304-357-5157 or 304-345-2633.

Officials say if you’re calling for another person, have their date of birth and phone number ready. People should not get a COVID-19 vaccine within 14 days of any other type of immunization.

Call volume for appointments is expected to be high. Officials say those who want an appointment should not leave voice messages, as appointments may be filled by the time KCHD can answer them.

Free parking for Thursday’s vaccination clinic is available at the Coliseum parking garage. Those with critical mobility limitations or who are in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 should note that when making an appointment.

Free vaccination clinics will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Hancock, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Randolph and Wood counties. Residents from any county in West Virginia may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence.

Many clinics are listed as full as they are utilizing existing waitlists. However, they will continue to place new individuals on a waitlist. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted.

For information on all clinics this week: click here.

