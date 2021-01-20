Advertisement

DMV office switches to appointment only

West Virginia DMV Office
West Virginia DMV Office(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Winfield Regional DMV Office will be appointment only.

This will last from Wednesday, January 20 through Friday, January 22.

Officials say this is because of COVID-19 exposures resulting in reduced staff in the office.

Those who need immediate assistance can do a transaction online here or at a DMV local kiosk. There is one located outside of the Kanawha City Regional Office and one in the Scott Depot Kroger on Great Teays Boulevard.

The DMV says customers who have dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals and returned plates can use the drop box outside of the Winfield Regional Office.

If you’re not able to do your transaction online or at a kiosk, you can visit a nearby regional office. There are locations in Kanawha City, Huntington, Point Pleasant and Parkersburg.

