Five more COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, 30 additional cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

The latest deaths involved a 72-year-old man, a 65-year-old man, a 79-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman. Their deaths bring the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 216.

In addition, 30 more COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 9,071 confirmed cases.

Active cases were at 1,901, while there had been 8,397 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.