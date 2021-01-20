Advertisement

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Lita receives donation of body armor

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Lita received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit Vested Interest in K9′s Inc.

Sheriff John Hunt says these “vests are an investment into the K-9 program.”

“These dogs are a tool. They’re no different than our human partners,” the sheriff added. “The vests itself is the interval in protecting our animals which protects us in turn, and the citizens of this county. Protecting our K-9s is a number one investment and is vital.”

It’s an investment the sheriff says is helping to clean up the streets of Floyd County.

“In terms of the money part of the drugs, we’ve taken hundreds of thousands of dollars off the streets within the last couple of years. We’re making a large dent and hitting the drug dealers in the pocket where it matters,” Sheriff Hunt said.

For Lita’s handler, Deputy Kevin Johnson, the addition of the vest helps to provide an ease of mind while the two are at work.

“Just her [Lita] presence makes my job a lot safer,” Johnson said. “It’s a great thing, just knowing I don’t have to worry about her getting possibly shot or injured whenever we’re trying to do our job. It’s a relief.”

All K-9 officers of the Floyd County Sheriff’s K-9 unit are equipped with body armor. K-9 Drago received his vest in July.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Smith worked with the Boone County Ambulance Authority for 37 years. (File image)
Retired paramedic passes away
Authorities have charged a student at the University of Kentucky in connection with the riot on...
Capitol riots | University of Kentucky responds after student charged
When investigators arrived at the home along KY Route 378, they discovered a man had been shot.
Death investigation underway in Kentucky
Marshall University Head Football Coach Charles Huff has landed at Yeager Airport
New Marshall Football Coach has arrived at Yeager Airport

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice decided to open vaccination opportunities to West Virginians 65 years and...
COVID-19 vaccinations expanded to West Virginians 65 years and older
George Harvey Hunter, 59, suffers from several medical conditions, and his family believes he’s...
Man reported missing in Charleston
New service at Living Well
New service at Living Well
This is a developing story.
One injured in Kanawha County shooting