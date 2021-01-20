Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Lita receives donation of body armor

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Lita received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit Vested Interest in K9′s Inc.

Sheriff John Hunt says these “vests are an investment into the K-9 program.”

“These dogs are a tool. They’re no different than our human partners,” the sheriff added. “The vests itself is the interval in protecting our animals which protects us in turn, and the citizens of this county. Protecting our K-9s is a number one investment and is vital.”

It’s an investment the sheriff says is helping to clean up the streets of Floyd County.

“In terms of the money part of the drugs, we’ve taken hundreds of thousands of dollars off the streets within the last couple of years. We’re making a large dent and hitting the drug dealers in the pocket where it matters,” Sheriff Hunt said.

For Lita’s handler, Deputy Kevin Johnson, the addition of the vest helps to provide an ease of mind while the two are at work.

“Just her [Lita] presence makes my job a lot safer,” Johnson said. “It’s a great thing, just knowing I don’t have to worry about her getting possibly shot or injured whenever we’re trying to do our job. It’s a relief.”

All K-9 officers of the Floyd County Sheriff’s K-9 unit are equipped with body armor. K-9 Drago received his vest in July.

