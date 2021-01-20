Advertisement

GRAPHIC: New York man charged with assaulting officer during Capitol riots

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - One of the people involved in the Capitol riots was arrested Tuesday in New York, officials said.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III faces charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

During the riots, Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was pinned between rioters and the terrace archway leading to the Capitol.

Prosecutors say McCaughey can be see in a video using a clear police shield to physically push against the left side of the officer’s body.

He is also heard telling the officer, “You are going to get squished. Just go home.”

McCaughey is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump issues farewell address
President Trump issues farewell address
COVID-19 vaccination clinics for ages 65+ to be held in W.Va.
police shooting
Person shot in Boyd County
A village of New Boston councilman has been charged with operating a vehicle while under the...
Councilman charged with OVI; police chief starts internal investigation
Nine storage units were damaged by fire Tuesday night in Henderson.
Storage units damaged by fire

Latest News

An alleged sex offender who has been wanted for two years was arrested Wednesday, West Virginia...
Alleged sex offender arrested in Kanawha County
Biden enters the White House grounds after he was sworn in as president. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden enters White House grounds
At least three people have been killed in an explosion at a building in the center of Madrid
At least three people have been killed in an explosion at a building in the center of Madrid
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a...
Wall Street hits records amid profit reports, inauguration
Gavel
AFT-WV files legal action in court