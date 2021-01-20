Advertisement

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery Wednesday.

WSAZ is told deputies are on scene at a home in Davis Creek.

The sheriff’s office has asked nearby agencies to ‘be on the lookout’ for possible suspects.

No other details are being released at this time.

