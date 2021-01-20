Needle exchange bill going to public safety committee in Charleston

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The merit of needle exchange programs was up for debate in Charleston again Tuesday night.

The city is looking at changing an ordinance to make sure such programs get state certification before operating.

The bill amending the existing ordinance will be going to the city’s public safety committee Feb. 4.

The city will also be getting input from first responders and sanitation workers.

The issue came up after a Charleston police investigation into the SOAR program in the city. The Charleston police chief said it was operating without a state issued license, but the Charleston city attorney says an ordinance that was passed six years ago was rendered ineffective because it requires a license from the state, but the state doesn’t require licenses for harm reduction programs.

Council members shared different feelings about the matter at their meeting Tuesday night.

“I believe giving someone needles to do drugs is enabling,” Councilman Bruce King said.

“Make no mistake, whatever we do here is going to matter,” Councilman Will Laird said. “It’s going to matter a lot. It’s going to mean lives and impact livelihoods.”

